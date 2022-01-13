Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Steelers Very Clear

When the Pittsburgh Steelers snuck their way into the postseason this past weekend, fans from around the league immediately doubted their ability to challenge Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

But ahead of this weekend’s Wild Card matchup in Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes made it very clear that he’s not taking anything for granted.

“They have an attitude about them, a mindset they play with so we’re not taking them lightly at all. They’re a team that’s beat a lot of good football teams and so to get to play against Big Ben is an honor for me,” he explained during a press conference on Wednesday, per NBC’s Pro Football Talk.

In Week 16, Mahomes and the Chiefs dominated Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers with a 36-10 score. But even with that said, the 26-year-old QB believes the experienced Steelers squad have what it takes to turn things on in the postseason.

“They have a lot of really good coaches over there, they have a lot of really good players and they’ve played in playoff games,” Mahomes added. “They understand how to change stuff up, they understand to go back to what they’re great at. So, we’re expecting a battle.

This Wild Card matchup will kickoff in a primetime slot at 8:15 p.m. ET on Sunday night.