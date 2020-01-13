The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Patrick Mahomes Has Message For Chiefs Fan Who Left Game Early

Patrick Mahomes celebrates his win over the Houston Texans.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates his teams win against the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

One superstitious Kansas City Chiefs fan decided to leave Arrowhead Stadium once his team got down, 24-0, to Houston Texans in today’s AFC Divisional Round game.

“Alright, I’m outta here. I’m outta here so we can get the second-half comeback going, hopefully,” he said in a video posted on Twitter. “Can’t do it. I gotta leave, man. It’s the only hope. It might be true … I just don’t know anymore. … We gotta come back somehow.”

The move “worked” as the Chiefs came back and won the game, 51-31, scoring 41 unanswered points over the second and third quarters.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked about this fan following the game. He had a simple message for him:

“Watch the next game at home,” Mahomes said with a smile.

That next game is the AFC Championship Game.

Kansas City is set to host Tennessee next Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. The game will be on CBS.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.