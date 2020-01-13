Patrick Mahomes Has Message For Chiefs Fan Who Left Game Early

One superstitious Kansas City Chiefs fan decided to leave Arrowhead Stadium once his team got down, 24-0, to Houston Texans in today’s AFC Divisional Round game.

“Alright, I’m outta here. I’m outta here so we can get the second-half comeback going, hopefully,” he said in a video posted on Twitter. “Can’t do it. I gotta leave, man. It’s the only hope. It might be true … I just don’t know anymore. … We gotta come back somehow.”

The move “worked” as the Chiefs came back and won the game, 51-31, scoring 41 unanswered points over the second and third quarters.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked about this fan following the game. He had a simple message for him:

“Watch the next game at home,” Mahomes said with a smile.

That next game is the AFC Championship Game.

Kansas City is set to host Tennessee next Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. The game will be on CBS.