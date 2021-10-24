The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Says What Everyone Is Thinking

Super Bowl LVTAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Randi Martin (R), the mother of Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, poses for a photo as she arrives at the stadium prior to Super Bowl LV where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the defending champion Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The mother of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes said what everyone is thinking on Sunday afternoon.

How do NFL players constantly get up after getting tackled so hard?

Randi Mahomes, the mother of the MVP quarterback, had to watch her son take a pretty brutal hit to the head on Sunday afternoon.

The Chiefs quarterback was wrapped up in the pocket when he took a major blow to his helmet area. The Chiefs were getting blown out by the Titans, but Mahomes remained in the game. He quickly exited following this hit to the helmet.

That looked bad.

“How do these guys jump up from those tackles???? Ouch,” Randi Mahomes tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

Thankfully for Patrick, the injury doesn’t appear to be as serious as it looked.

The Chiefs quarterback reportedly cleared concussion protocol on Sunday afternoon.

The Chiefs fell to 3-4 on the season with Sunday afternoon’s loss to the Titans. The AFC South franchise, meanwhile, improved to 5-2 on the year.

Kansas City is set to return to the field on Monday night, Nov. 1 against the New York Giants.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.