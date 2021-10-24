Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Says What Everyone Is Thinking

The mother of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes said what everyone is thinking on Sunday afternoon.

How do NFL players constantly get up after getting tackled so hard?

Randi Mahomes, the mother of the MVP quarterback, had to watch her son take a pretty brutal hit to the head on Sunday afternoon.

The Chiefs quarterback was wrapped up in the pocket when he took a major blow to his helmet area. The Chiefs were getting blown out by the Titans, but Mahomes remained in the game. He quickly exited following this hit to the helmet.

Here's the hit that just knocked Patrick Mahomes out of the Chiefs – Titans game. pic.twitter.com/l9yGzSujQD — The Big Lead (@TheBigLead) October 24, 2021

That looked bad.

“How do these guys jump up from those tackles???? Ouch,” Randi Mahomes tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

How do these guys jump up from those tackles???? Ouch — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) October 24, 2021

Thankfully for Patrick, the injury doesn’t appear to be as serious as it looked.

The Chiefs quarterback reportedly cleared concussion protocol on Sunday afternoon.

Mahomes cleared concussion protocol? Wow. Thought for sure that was a concussion. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) October 24, 2021

The Chiefs fell to 3-4 on the season with Sunday afternoon’s loss to the Titans. The AFC South franchise, meanwhile, improved to 5-2 on the year.

Kansas City is set to return to the field on Monday night, Nov. 1 against the New York Giants.