Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Reacts To Sunday’s Wild Game

Even Patrick Mahomes’ mom is amazed by the craziness of Sunday night’s playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

The Chiefs are leading the Bills, 33-29, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday.

A spot in the AFC Championship Game is on the line. Mahomes and the Chiefs are trying to make it back to the Super Bowl, while Josh Allen and the Bills are attempting to get there.

It’s been a wild game with lots of huge plays, including one from Patrick Mahomes when he showed off his speed in celebration.

Mahomes’ mom, Randi Mahomes, took to Twitter to react.

Ok what did he have for breakfast & lunch? I have never send him that fast!!! Holy moly @brittanylynne8 — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) January 24, 2022

We could have another crazy play or two coming up.

The game is on CBS.