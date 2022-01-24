The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Reacts To Sunday’s Wild Game

Super Bowl LVTAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Randi Martin (R), the mother of Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, poses for a photo as she arrives at the stadium prior to Super Bowl LV where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the defending champion Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Even Patrick Mahomes’ mom is amazed by the craziness of Sunday night’s playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

The Chiefs are leading the Bills, 33-29, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday.

A spot in the AFC Championship Game is on the line. Mahomes and the Chiefs are trying to make it back to the Super Bowl, while Josh Allen and the Bills are attempting to get there.

It’s been a wild game with lots of huge plays, including one from Patrick Mahomes when he showed off his speed in celebration.

Mahomes’ mom, Randi Mahomes, took to Twitter to react.

We could have another crazy play or two coming up.

The Chiefs are leading the Bills, 33-29, late in the fourth quarter.

The game is on CBS.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.