Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Rips Cleveland Browns Player

Whenever a player gets injured on a questionable hit, there’s going to be some backlash from fans. Patrick Mahomes’ mother led that charge on Sunday night.

After a hit that sidelined the Kansas City quarterback for the remainder of the game, Randi Mahomes took to Twitter to express her discontent with the play.

“#51 Wilson that’s some trash football leading with helmet, pulling his head and pushing helmet.. why are you not thrown out!?? Come on NFL,” Mahomes’ mother wrote.

Midway through the third quarter of the Chiefs’ divisional round matchup with the Browns, Mahomes took a big hit from Cleveland defender Mack Wilson. Leading with the head and wrapping up around the neck area, Wilson brought the superstar QB’s head awkwardly to the turf.

Mahomes wobbled off the field and back into the locker room, nearly collapsing on the sideline as he went. After some evaluation from the team’s head neurologist, Mahomes was deemed out with a seemingly serious concussion.

Mahomes’ mother certainly isn’t the only person coming to his defense. Kansas City fans everywhere are blasting Wilson on Twitter.

Wilson addressed the controversial hit after the game.

“Never been a dirty player in my life,” Wilson wrote. “I just try my best to play fast and make plays. Don’t try to insult me & keep the threats to yourself.”

The Cleveland defender also directed an apology straight to Mahomes.

“Prayers to @PatrickMahomes. I pray you back next week! Go be great like you have been!”

Minutes later, Mahomes responded.

“All good brother!”

Despite player without the reigning Super Bowl MVP, the Chiefs were able to hold on to win with a score of 22-17.

For now, it’s unsure whether or not Patrick Mahomes will make his return for Kansas City’s AFC Championship matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. It’d sure be a better contest if he did.

We wish Mahomes a speedy recovery as he works through concussion protocol this week.