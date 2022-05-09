Patrick Mahomes' Mother's Day Gift Goes Viral: Fans React

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 30: Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes attend Miami Heat v New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on March 30, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes outdid just about everyone with his Mother's Day present for his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback posted photos of the couple posing next to a new Ferrari he bought to commemorate their first Mother's Day as parents.

Some onlookers responded by pointing out their more subdued gifts that feel lacking in comparison.

Also, just so Martin Brundle knows moving forward, this is Patrick Mahomes.

Don't feel too bad. Mahomes has a bigger gift-giving budget than the rest of us after signing a 10-year, $450 million contract extension that included a $10 million signing bonus.

Besides, it's the thought that counts. Those flowers, cards, and coffee makers are probably also lovely.

The quarterback will look to gift himself a second Super Bowl ring this season after falling short in last season's AFC Championship Game.