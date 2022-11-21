Patrick Mahomes Names The Greatest Tight End Of All-Time

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 23: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a touchdown scored by Tyreek Hill #10 against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce did Travis Kelce things on Sunday night.

The Los Angeles Chargers had no answer for the Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end as he caught three touchdown passes, the last of which was the game-winner.

After the game, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes commented on another monster performance from Kelce and called him the GOAT.

“Travis, I mean, it’s Travis, greatest tight end of all time, he makes plays like that to win games,” Mahomes said, via ProFootballTalk.

Kelce is definitely up there, but other tight ends have just as good of a case, if not a better one. Those tight ends include Tony Gonzalez, Rob Gronkowski, and Antonio Gates.

Kelce has been on a tear this season as he's already compiled 69 receptions for 855 yards and 11 touchdowns. He's looking to notch his seventh-straight 1,000-yard season as he's been one of the most consistent tight ends in NFL history.

He's also looking to help the Chiefs go on another Super Bowl run and right now, they look like one of the top favorites.