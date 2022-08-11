Patrick Mahomes Opens Up About Preseason: NFL World Reacts

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Most NFL quarterbacks would rather listen to nails on a chalkboard than play in a preseason game. But Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a different perspective on playing the exhibition games.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Mahomes admitted that he doesn't mind getting hit at least once in the preseason. He said getting hit would help remind him of the sensation.

"I like to get in there and get hit one time. Once you get hit one time and kind of see what it is to get hit again as a quarterback, you’re kind of good to go," Mahomes said.

NFL fans were a little less enthused about Mahomes being okay with getting hit. Many are taking to Twitter practically begging him to get rid of that mindset:

Patrick Mahomes usually does a good job of staying upright during the regular season. He's been sacked on less than 4-percent of his passing plays in his career.

Even so, the times that Mahomes has gotten hit have sometimes been disastrous. He missed two games in 2019 due to a rib injury and was nearly knocked out of the playoffs with a concussion the following year.

Suffice it to say, the thrill of getting NFL football literally drilled into him on a play probably isn't worth the risk.

Will Patrick Mahomes get sacked during the preseason?