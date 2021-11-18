Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

In Week 11, two of the league’s premier quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott, will face off in a marquee matchup.

Ahead of this weekend’s contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys in Arrow Stadium, Mahomes shared his thoughts regarding the QB on the other sideline.

“I mean first off, [Prescott is] a tremendous leader. I think you can see that even when you’re just watching as a fan of him and of [the Cowboys]. He’s a tremendous leader, he’s been a starter in the league for a long time now, he’s athletic, you can see that by the way he played in college and he can make a lot of big-time throws,” Patrick Mahomes said, per Cowboys insider Jon Machota. “They have a great offense over there, they have a great team over there. It will be a great challenge for us to go up against them this week.”

Patrick Mahomes on Dak Prescott: pic.twitter.com/n24haiuTft — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 18, 2021

Since Mahomes and Prescott have been in the league, the Chiefs and Cowboys have only faced off one time. At the time, Mahomes was a rookie backup to veteran QB Alex Smith. Dak, who was in his second year with Dallas, led his team to a 28-17 win while the eventual league MVP watched from the sidelines. In that game, Prescott threw for 249 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions on 21/33 passing.

Through 10 games this year, Mahomes has logged 2,940 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on a league-leading 271 completions. Prescott has notched 2,341 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions through eight contests.

The Chiefs (6-4) will kickoff against the Cowboys (7-2) at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.