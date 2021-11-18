The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the field.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 12: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs in action during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

In Week 11, two of the league’s premier quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott, will face off in a marquee matchup.

Ahead of this weekend’s contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys in Arrow Stadium, Mahomes shared his thoughts regarding the QB on the other sideline.

“I mean first off, [Prescott is] a tremendous leader. I think you can see that even when you’re just watching as a fan of him and of [the Cowboys]. He’s a tremendous leader, he’s been a starter in the league for a long time now, he’s athletic, you can see that by the way he played in college and he can make a lot of big-time throws,” Patrick Mahomes said, per Cowboys insider Jon Machota. “They have a great offense over there, they have a great team over there. It will be a great challenge for us to go up against them this week.”

Since Mahomes and Prescott have been in the league, the Chiefs and Cowboys have only faced off one time. At the time, Mahomes was a rookie backup to veteran QB Alex Smith. Dak, who was in his second year with Dallas, led his team to a 28-17 win while the eventual league MVP watched from the sidelines. In that game, Prescott threw for 249 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions on 21/33 passing.

Through 10 games this year, Mahomes has logged 2,940 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on a league-leading 271 completions. Prescott has notched 2,341 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions through eight contests.

The Chiefs (6-4) will kickoff against the Cowboys (7-2) at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

