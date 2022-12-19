Patrick Mahomes Picks Between Winning MVP, Super Bowl

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 04: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

At age 27, Patrick Mahomes is already a four-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion and MVP, and could be well on his way achieving all of those accomplishments again in 2022.

However, when asked if he'd rather add another MVP or Lombardi to his trophy case, the Chiefs superstar quarterback would much rather have the team award.

“I honestly don’t care,” Mahomes said of winning another MVP award, via NBC's Pro Football Talk. “As long as we win the Super Bowl, it won’t matter to me. I just try to go out there and compete. I’ve won a MVP and I won a Super Bowl, and a Super Bowl is a lot better.”

Since Kurt Warner in 1999, the player who has won the league MVP has missed out on a Super Bowl victory. But if anyone could break the streak, its Patrick Mahomes.

Individual awards are great, but every team enters the season with one goal in mind: winning a ring.