Patrick Mahomes Posts Simple Message Before 2021 Season

Fans from around the league are thrilled to see what Patrick Mahomes can do in his fifth NFL season — and Mahomes himself shares that sentiment.

On Tuesday night, the Kansas City superstar took to Twitter to express his excitement for the upcoming NFL season.

“Man i can’t wait for football season,” he wrote.

Man i can’t wait for football season 😁😁😁 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 14, 2021

With the way Mahomes’ career is going so far, why wouldn’t he be excited?

Ever since he burst onto the NFL scene as a full-time starter in 2018, the former No. 10 overall pick has established himself as a top quarterback in the league. Through his first two seasons as QB1, Mahomes set the NFL record for touchdowns (76), passing yards (9,412) and quarterback rating (108.9). He continued that impressive track record into 2020, logging 4,740 yards and 38 touchdowns through the regular season en route to his second-straight Super Bowl appearance.

After a career-best 14-1 regular-season record as a starter in 2020, Mahomes and the Chiefs were unable to complete the job with a Super Bowl LV victory. With that title-defending business left unfinished, the 25-year-old signal caller will no doubt be aggressively gunning for his second championship in 2021-22.

And with a complete reload of the elite Kansas City offense, Mahomes certainly has a lot to look forward to. In addition to the return of skill-position weapons like Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the Chiefs have also immensely improved their offensive line with the additions of Orlando Brown Jr., Joe Thuney and Austin Blythe.

The Chiefs will kickoff their 2021-22 season with a matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Sep. 12.