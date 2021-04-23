Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Chiefs Blockbuster Trade

On Friday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs made yet another big move to strengthen their offensive line. In a blockbuster trade with the Baltimore Ravens, the reigning Super Bowl runners up will now add Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown to their front line.

This isn’t the first offensive line signing of this 2021 offseason. Earlier this year, the Chiefs also added former Patriots guard Joe Thuney, three-time Pro Bowl tackle Kyle Long and veteran center Austin Blythe to their once-thin O-line depth chart. The team also retained star tackle Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff from last year’s squad.

With now-released left tackle Eric Fisher out for the Super Bowl, the most glaring issue during Kansas City’s loss was a lack of pass protection for superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

But now that the Chiefs boast one of the best starting front lines in the league, Mahomes is clearly happy with his new situation.

Responding to Adam Schefter’s tweet reporting the news of the Brown trade, the 25-year-old quarterback shared his reaction on Twitter with a row of smiling emojis.

Through the Chiefs’ 31-9 Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mahomes took three sacks, eight quarterback hits and was pressured a Super Bowl-record 29 times, per ESPN.

As a three-year starter and two-year Pro Bowler for the Ravens, Brown will be an excellent addition at left tackle for the now stacked Chiefs offensive line.

With extra time in the pocket behind this strong front, Mahomes could be in for a career year in 2021.