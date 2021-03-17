Patrick Mahomes Reacts To The Chiefs’ Latest Big Signing

If there was one glaring weakness for the Kansas City Chiefs during their Super Bowl LV loss, it was with the injury-battered offensive line.

Earlier this offseason, the Chiefs front office made waves with the decision to release their two starting offensive tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz. With its offensive line centerpieces now out of the picture, Kansas City is primed for a full front-line rebuild in 2021.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Chiefs soldiered on with that rebuild — signing veteran offensive guard Kyle Long. After retiring from football in 2019, the three-time Pro Bowler and former Chicago Bear signed a one-year deal with the offensive powerhouse.

Superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes was clearly happy with his team’s willingness to invest in the O-line. Taking to Twitter soon after the news broke, the 25-year-old QB shared a simply message of support.

Long is the second much-needed addition to a thinning Chiefs offensive front this offseason. Earlier this week, Kansas City signed former Patriots offensive guard Joe Thuney to a five-year, $80 million deal.

Mahomes had a similarly positive reaction to that signing.

It’s no surprise that Mahomes is openly excited about these two huge signings.

During the Chiefs’ 31-9 blowout Super Bowl loss to the Buccaneers, the usually well-protected quarterback was sacked three times and pressured on 29 of his 56 drop-back passes, per ESPN. While these numbers were largely due to the absence of Fisher (LT) and Schwartz (RT), it’s clear the team needed to increase its O-line depth.

While the signing of Long and Thuney were both steps in the right direction, Kansas City still have a ways to go in filling out its front line.

As of right now, third-year returner Martinas Rankin (started 10 games in his career) is the only LT listed on the Chiefs roster. On the right side, rising second-year linemen Lucas Niang and Prince Tega Wanogho (zero combined starts) make up the RT depth chart.

Whether this lineup is enough to adequately protect Mahomes in 2021 remains to be seen.