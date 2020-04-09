Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Chiefs Signing His College Teammate

The Kansas City Chiefs signed one of Patrick Mahomes’ college teammates on Wednesday.

Kansas City reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with free agent running back DeAndre Washington, according to NFL insider Terez Paylor. Washington, 27, comes to Kansas City after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Raiders.

The Chiefs could use some depth at the running back position. Washington, a former fifth-round pick, is very familiar with Kansas City’s quarterback, too.

Washington played at Texas Tech with Mahomes. He led the Big 12 in rushing in 2015 and was a first-team All-Big 12 player his final season.

Mahomes is excited to be teammates again.

“Glad to be back with my dawg! Welcome to #ChiefsKingdom,” he wrote.

Glad to be back with my dawg! Welcome to #ChiefsKingdom @dwa5hington https://t.co/0hgX9QiUNf — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 8, 2020

The Chiefs will be going for a Super Bowl repeat season in 2020. Kansas City will enter the regular season among the favorites to win it all.