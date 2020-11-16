Patrick Mahomes Has A 1-Word Description Of DeAndre Hopkins

Game recognizes game.

Like many others around the NFL world, Patrick Mahomes took to Twitter to react to the incredible game-winning touchdown grab by DeAndre Hopkins on Sunday night.

With the clock winding down against the Bills on Sunday, rookie quarterback Kyler Murray escaped pressure and launched a prayer towards Hopkins in the end zone. The star wide receiver showed off his elite athleticism on the play, high-pointing the ball with three defenders draped all over him. The insane catch gave the Cardinals a two-point lead and the victory with zero seconds left on the clock.

Mahomes needs just one word to describe Hopkins: “Monster.”

@DeAndreHopkins is a monster man!!! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 16, 2020

Hopkins responded to Mahomes on Monday morning, acknowledging the MVP’s talent as well.

Same to you bro! Thought I had a ring last year till u hit GOD mode. https://t.co/nzZ9AWUA2i — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) November 16, 2020

The All-Pro wide receiver was traded to Arizona from the Texans in a controversial move prior to this season.

Hopkins and Mahomes faced off in last year’s AFC divisional playoff game. Houston started off the game with a 24-0 lead early in the second quarter. That was until Mahomes went “GOD mode” and stormed back to take a 28-24 lead before halftime. The Chiefs’ offensive onslaught continued from there as Mahomes and Co. went on to win the game with a deciding 51-31 score.

Mahomes went 25/35 for 321 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions in that game. Hopkins led the Texans in receiving with nine receptions for 118 yards. With a battle like this in their history, it’s no surprise these two have such great respect for one another.