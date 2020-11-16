The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Patrick Mahomes Has A 1-Word Description Of DeAndre Hopkins

A closeup of Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 20: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on prior to the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Game recognizes game.

Like many others around the NFL world, Patrick Mahomes took to Twitter to react to the incredible game-winning touchdown grab by DeAndre Hopkins on Sunday night.

With the clock winding down against the Bills on Sunday, rookie quarterback Kyler Murray escaped pressure and launched a prayer towards Hopkins in the end zone. The star wide receiver showed off his elite athleticism on the play, high-pointing the ball with three defenders draped all over him. The insane catch gave the Cardinals a two-point lead and the victory with zero seconds left on the clock.

Mahomes needs just one word to describe Hopkins: “Monster.”

Hopkins responded to Mahomes on Monday morning, acknowledging the MVP’s talent as well.

The All-Pro wide receiver was traded to Arizona from the Texans in a controversial move prior to this season.

Hopkins and Mahomes faced off in last year’s AFC divisional playoff game. Houston started off the game with a 24-0 lead early in the second quarter. That was until Mahomes went “GOD mode” and stormed back to take a 28-24 lead before halftime. The Chiefs’ offensive onslaught continued from there as Mahomes and Co. went on to win the game with a deciding 51-31 score.

Mahomes went 25/35 for 321 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions in that game. Hopkins led the Texans in receiving with nine receptions for 118 yards. With a battle like this in their history, it’s no surprise these two have such great respect for one another.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is an intern at The Spun.