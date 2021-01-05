Patrick Mahomes Reacts To The Eagles’ Week 17 Moves

Like many around the NFL world, Patrick Mahomes was baffled by the Eagles’ decision to tank on Sunday night.

Down just three points in the fourth quarter against the Washington Football Team, Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson benched rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts for third-stringer Nate Sudfeld.

While the Week 17 matchup didn’t mean anything for the Eagles’ playoff hopes, Mahomes said he would’ve wanted to finish out the season “no matter what.” The reigning Super Bowl MVP shared his thoughts with KCSP 610 Sports Radio on Monday.

“You never know what’s going on inside the team or the organization,” Mahomes said, “But, I mean, just watching how he played the last few weeks, it did kinda confuse me at the time.

“For me, I would have wanted to play and finish out the season, no matter what our record was. But, whatever the coach thought was best for the team, he did, and you have to back that as a guy on the team.”

It was clear Hurts wasn’t too happy with the decision either.

Video of the rookie after the switch went viral on Twitter. The young QB appeared to shake his head and say “it’s not right” on the bench.

Hurts knew the fix was in. Clearly dejected. Obviously says “it’s not right” and shakes his head. pic.twitter.com/rSZibS4HZn — rone’s gamblin corner (@_rone) January 4, 2021

After the game, Hurts shared a much more reserved reaction.

“As a competitor I play to win. But you’ve got to trust coach with that,” Hurts said, via NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo.

Hurts got off to an incredible start in his NFL QB1 career. Through his first three starts with the Eagles, the the former Sooner threw for 847 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. Hurts also had a record-setting first two weeks, becoming the first QB in the past 70 years to collect more than 500 yards passing and 150 yards rushing through his first two career starts.

Even though Hurts struggled in the passing game on Sunday, throwing just 7/20 for 72 yards and an interception — Sudfeld clearly wasn’t a step up. The third-stringer threw just 5/12 for 32 yards and an interception of his own en route to Philadelphia’s 20-14 loss.

The apparent waiving of the white flag had massive implications on the NFC East playoff race.

With its win on Sunday, Washington claimed the divisional title and a trip to Wild Card weekend. A win for the Eagles would’ve meant the New York Giants claiming the title.