Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Playing Against Drew Brees On Sunday

There’s clearly some mutual respect between young super star Patrick Mahomes and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees.

Mahomes showed his respects to the long-time NFL veteran with some glowing postgame comments following the Chiefs 32-29 victory over the Saints.

“I watched [Brees] growing up — I don’t want to make him sound old or anything, but he was one of the guys that I idolized,” Patrick Mahomes said in a postgame interview with CBS Sports.

Brees is currently playing in his 20th career season in the NFL. With such prolonged greatness, the Saints veteran has endeared himself to multiple generations. Brees’ toughness is a huge contributing factor in his ability to play at a high level for so long. That toughness was on full display tonight as he played through multiple recovering broken ribs that he suffered a few weeks ago.

By his standards, Brees didn’t put up ideal numbers in tonight’s loss, throwing 15/34 for 234 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. While the volume was there, the efficiency was well below his league-leading 73.5% completion mark.

Patrick Mahomes on the other hand had yet another outstanding game, continuing to put up the mind-boggling stats we’ve seen through his first three years as a starter. The reigning Super Bowl MVP threw for 254 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. This performance came directly off his three interception game in last week’s win over the Dolphins.

Coming into tonight, Mahomes had thrown for 2,309 yards over the past six games — that’s the most by any NFL quarterback ever through that span.

With Sunday’s win, Kansas City improve to a league-best 13-1 and New Orleans falls to 10-4.