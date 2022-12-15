Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Chiefs' Big Returns This Week

The Kansas City Chiefs will return a couple key receivers in Week 15.

Both Mecole Hardman and Kadarius Toney could be back in the lineup on Sunday after missing several games with injuries.

Superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared his thoughts on returning these key weapons this weekend.

“I think getting Mecole and KT back will just add another dimension,” Mahomes said in a press conference on Wednesday. “I mean, obviously they can do the jet sweeps and stuff like that but just adding that speed to the field it makes teams have to honor it. Obviously, Marquez [Valdes-Scantling] has done a great job of filling that role and so has Skyy [Moore] but just to continue to add speed — to any offense — that those two guys have, I think it’ll open up everybody else because you have to really account for those two guys on every play.”

Toney, who joined the Chiefs in midseason trade, has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury. He was limited in practice on Wednesday, but is ramping up to play this weekend.

Hardman has missed five games with an abdominal injury. The Chiefs designated him to return from IR on Wednesday, opening up his 21-day window.

Kansas City will face off against the Houston Texans in a Week 15 matchup on Sunday.