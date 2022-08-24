Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Death Of Chiefs Legend

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 12: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs in action during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

On Wednesday morning, the football world learned that Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson passed away.

Dawson was placed into hospice care late last week and passed away earlier this week, according to a statement from his family. He was 87 years old.

Not long after the news broke, the football world flocked to social media to remember the iconic quarterback. Among those who took to social media to remember Dawson was star Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"RIP to the legend Len Dawson. The legacy and impact you made on Kansas City will live on forever. Prayers to his family," Mahomes said in a statement on Twitter.

Dawson led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in 1969. He took home MVP honors of Super Bowl IV in the team’s 23-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Dawson earned induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987, and he received the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award in 2012.