Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Getting To Play With Josh Gordon

After just a week on the Kansas City practice squad, former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon was elevated to the Chiefs’ active roster on Tuesday.

With plenty of talented offensive weapons on their already-explosive offense, the Chiefs don’t necessarily need another wide receiver — but Patrick Mahomes sure isn’t looking to turn Gordon away.

On Wednesday, the superstar quarterback shared his excitement to play with the former NFL receiving leader.

“He’s a tremendous guy. You can tell he loves playing football, loves being here. I’ve been able to throw to him a little bit,” Mahomes said, per Chiefs insider Nate Taylor.

Gordon, now 30, hasn’t played in the NFL since he received a suspension for violations of the league’s policies on substance abuse and performance-enhancing substances in 2019. This was his sixth suspension since his All-Pro season in 2013 and fifth for substance abuse issues, per ESPN.

The former superstar wide receiver submitted his reinstatement letter to the NFL back in July and commissioner Roger Goodell approved it in late September.

If Gordon can remain on the field and out of trouble while a member of the Kansas City squad, this could be an ideal opportunity for him to get back on track as a cog in an elite offensive unit. In 2013, he led the NFL in receiving yards (1,646) and yards per game (117.6) through 14 contests.

Gordon will likely make his debut for the Chief in this weekend’s “Sunday Night Football” game against the Buffalo Bills.