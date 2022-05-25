Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Insane Catch At Chiefs Practice

LUBBOCK, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 16: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs cheers during the first half of the college basketball game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Baylor Bears at United Supermarkets Arena on February 16, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

The 2022 Kansas City Chiefs offense is already putting together some highlight-reel worthy plays.

On Wednesday, Patrick Mahomes took to Twitter to react to an incredible one-handed snag from his new teammate Justyn Ross during today's practice.

"Craziest part about this was dude acted like this was normal after he caught it…" Mahomes wrote.

Mahomes is no doubt thrilled to see his incoming wide receiver talent show out ahead of the 2022 season — especially considering the departure of his former WR1 Tyreek Hill earlier this offseason.

The Chiefs signed Ross as an undrafted free agent after he slid all the way out of draft consideration in this year's selection process. The former Clemson wide receiver was once considered a consensus first-round talent before a serious medical condition derailed his collegiate career.

After undergoing surgery to repair a congenital fusion in his spine in 2020, Ross returned to the field and logged 46 receptions for 514 yards and three touchdowns in 2021. Prior to the discovery of his back condition in 2020, the talented young wide receiver notched 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns through his first two collegiate seasons.

This jaw-dropping play is an excellent step in the right direction for Ross as he continues to fight for a wide receiver roster spot this offseason.