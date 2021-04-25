Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Saturday’s Gross UFC Injury

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was among those who took to Twitter to react to the gross injury at UFC 261 on Saturday night.

UFC 261, which took place in front of a soldout crowd in Jacksonville, Florida, was viewed by many as a big success. Several fans took to social media to proclaim that it was one of the most-entertaining fight cards they had seen in a while.

However, the fight card also included a devastatingly brutal injury.

Chris Weidman suffered a nasty leg injury during his match against Uriah Hall. Weidman went in for a leg kick on Hall and his leg appeared to shatter upon impact. It was a truly nasty-looking injury that had fans stunned.

Most of the sports world instantly took to Twitter to react to the injury. Mahomes was among those who tweeted about the moment.

“Noooooooooo man……” the MVP quarterback tweeted out on Saturday night.

Noooooooooo man…… — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 25, 2021

That sums things up pretty well.

Hopefully Weidman will make a full recovery from his injury, but he might want to hold off on leg kicks in the future.