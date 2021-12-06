Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Texas Tech Coaching News

Former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes is fired up about the school’s new offensive coordinator hire.

Former Western Kentucky offensive coordinator Zach Kittley has agreed to take the same role with the Red Raiders. His offense this past year led the nation in passing and was second in total offense.

LETS GOOOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/l7vlF21jiQ — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) December 6, 2021

It’s no shock that Red Raider fans would trust Mahomes’ opinion, especially after what he did for the school.

Mahomes played for Texas Tech from 2014-2016 and was one of the best quarterbacks in the country during that span. His best season came in 2016 when he threw for 5,052 yards along with 41 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Those stats only got the Red Raiders to 5-7 as their defense couldn’t stop anything all season long.

His 2015 season was also stellar. He finished with 4,653 yards along with 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. For his career, Mahomes had 93 touchdowns and 29 interceptions along with 11,252 yards.

Fast forward a few years later and he’s arguably the best quarterback in the NFL. He started this season a bit slow but has helped the Chiefs win five straight to get them to 8-4.

Mahomes has 3,384 yards along with 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He’ll look to get his team a sixth straight win when the Raiders come to Arrowhead next Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.