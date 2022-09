Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Texas Tech's Big Win Over Texas

Chiefs quarterback and former Red Raider Patrick Mahomes is feeling himself after Texas Tech's huge OT win over the Longhorns on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, the four-time Pro Bowler posted a celebratory GIF of Raider Red and his figurative six-shooters:

RAIDER POWER

Mahomes reaction got some replies of its own on Saturday.

What a night in Lubbock.