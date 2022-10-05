Patrick Mahomes Ready For Raiders: NFL World Reacts

KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 25: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) on the sidelines in the second half of an NFL preseason game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on August 25, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes is fired up to play the Las Vegas Raiders next Monday night.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said in a recap video that he hopes everyone is ready for the Raiders after they beat them at Arrowhead Stadium last season.

"Make sure y'all come ready this next week, y'all know who's coming to town," Mahomes said.

Mahomes definitely remembers what the Raiders' players decided to do before the game at Arrowhead just nine months ago.

The players gathered at midfield to try and taunt the Chiefs and their fans but it didn't go so well. The Chiefs blasted the Raiders, 48-9.

Fans and media members don't expect a logo gathering for this contest.

Even though there may not be any logo gathering, this is still a contest that promises to have a lot of fireworks.

Both teams have star playmakers on both sides of the ball and are both well-coached.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET on Oct. 10.