Patrick Mahomes Responds To Getting Called Out By UFC Fighter

After his round-two win by submission over Sam Alvey earlier today, Julian “The Cuban Missile Crisis” Marquez claimed to be the “baddest man from Kansas City.”

With the powerhouse Chiefs right down the road, that’s a pretty bold statement to make. But, Marquez made sure to call out each of the NFL team’s best players by name, sending shots at tight end Travis Kelce, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes by name in his post-fight interview with ESPN.

He wasn’t challenging them to a fight though — he wants to settle this debate over a game of badminton or pickleball.

Mahomes was quick to respond to the message, replying to ESPN’s post on Twitter.

“Need a couple weeks but Im always down for a challenge,” the QB wrote along with some laughing emojis.

😂😂😂 need a couple weeks but Im always down for a challenge 💪🏽 https://t.co/OC3L15H1Yj — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 10, 2021

Both Kelce and Hill have also responded, accepting the challenge from their end as well.

We can settle ALL this up at Chicken n Pickle!! LFG!!! pic.twitter.com/KlNUR4NHdK — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) April 10, 2021

👀 I’m down — Ty Hill (@cheetah) April 10, 2021

With his win today, Marquez, 30, now improves his overall MMA record to 9-2 (six victories coming by way of knockout). The 6-foot-2, 185 lbs UFC middlewieght fighter has been competing professionally since 2014.