Patrick Mahomes Responds To Tyreek Hill's Comments: Fans React

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 01: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is congratulated by wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 after a touchdown during the 4th quarter of the game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

During the first episode of his new podcast It Needed To Be Said, superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill explained he felt "underutilized" and "under-appreciated" by his former Chiefs team.

He said those things ultimately led to a relationship that "fell apart" in Kansas City.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared his reaction to these comments on Thursday.

“I’m surprised a little because we love Tyreek here," Mahomes said, per Kansas City insider Harold R. Kuntz.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this response from Mahomes.

"One of the things I most respect about Patrick is his ability to say just the right thing. KC is so fortunate to have this immensely talented, smart as hell QB in our community," one fan wrote.

"Mahomes 6000/55/0 incoming," another added.

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins earlier this offseason — electing to go with an influx of draft picks instead of paying the star wide receiver top-market value. The six-time Pro Bowler signed a four-year, $120 million deal with Miami.

In addition to his comments about the Chiefs organization, Hill also made headlines when he said his new quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, is more accurate than Mahomes.