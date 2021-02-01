Patrick Mahomes Reveals 1 Area He’s Improved Over Last Season

From the second he took the field in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes has had an a rare knack for making mind-boggling plays.

Sure, the no-look, cross-body, off-handed passes are fun to watch — but Mahomes believes he’s made improvements in an even more important category this year.

In his third full season as a starter, the Chiefs superstar QB has noted a significant jump in his ability to read opposing defenses.

Earlier this year on an appearance with HBO’s The Shop, Mahomes caused a stir around the league when he said he “didn’t understand how to read defenses until halfway through last year.”

Now with another full season under his belt, Mahomes believes his growth as a game manager is significant.

“I think every single year you’re in the NFL, you learn more and more,” Mahomes told reporters on Monday. “You get different looks. Especially with our offense, we get a lot of crazy looks and crazy blitzes and stuff like that. You have to learn how to adjust and learn how to go out there and have successful plays. This year, I felt super comfortable recognizing defenses, recognizing blitzes, recognizing coverages, and being able to get us into the right play and get a successful play going and a completion. It’s definitely something that I’ll continue to grow and continue to learn, but I feel like I’m at a way different level than I even was last year.”

Assuming Mahomes continues to improve his understanding of the game, the NFL is in for something special. If a 50-touchdown MVP season and a Super Bowl victory is what we get from an inexperienced Mahomes, just imagine what’s left in store.

In 2020, Mahomes passed for 4,740 yards, 38 touchdowns and just six interceptions through 15 regular season games. His postseason numbers have proved even better. On his way to a second straight Super Bowl appearance, the 25-year-old QB has been a near perfect 50-for-68 for 580 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Mahomes will try to go back-to-back this Sunday when Kansas City face the Tampa Bay Bucs in Super Bowl LV.