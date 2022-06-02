Patrick Mahomes Reveals Defensive Back He Hates Playing Against

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has found success against almost every team he's faced so far in his young career. But there's one opposing defensive back who he loathes having to play against.

During The Match, Mahomes, Josh Allen, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers were all asked who they hated playing against the most. For Mahomes, the answer was Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Mahomes has only played against Ramsey twice in his NFL career. But he had one of his worst games against Ramsey and the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018. Mahomes and the Chiefs went on to win the game anyway though.

Brady chose Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed, Rodgers chose Hall of Fame defensive back and former teammate Charles Woodson, and Allen chose teammate Tre'Davious White.

Jalen Ramsey has been one of the NFL's top cornerbacks since making his NFL debut in 2016. He finished second in the Rookie of the Year voting and has been a Pro Bowler in each of the last five years.

In six NFL seasons Ramsey has 74 passes defended, 15 interceptions, four forced fumbles and one pick six.

This past year saw Ramsey win his first Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. He's firmly entrenched as one of the top 2-3 cornerbacks in the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes surely isn't the only quarterback in the NFL who hates playing against him.