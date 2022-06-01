Patrick Mahomes Reveals His Pick For Next NFL MVP

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 10: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hug before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on Oct 10, 2021 at GEHA Filed at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes has a prediction for who wins the NFL MVP Award in 2022.

Mahomes thinks his playing partner for Wednesday's "The Match" in Josh Allen, will be the one to take home the honor.

"Um, I would say, Josh," Mahomes said. "He gets those rushing yards, man. That dude's over there jumping over and hurdling people and getting those highlights."

Allen is definitely a popular pick to win the award heading into next season.

He's fresh off an outstanding 2021 season which saw him throw for 4,407 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. He also completed a little over 63% of his passes.

It was the second-straight season where Allen threw for more than 4,000 yards and 35 touchdowns.

He'll look to lead the Bills to a berth in the Super Bowl for the first time since 1993.

Both Allen and Mahomes are currently playing against Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady in that exhibition golf event.

You can watch it on TNT.