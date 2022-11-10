Patrick Mahomes Reveals If He's Concerned About His Workload

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs currently boast the No. 1 offense in the NFL thanks to a passing attack that ranks among the best in every major category. But some people are starting to express concerns about how much work star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is doing.

In Sunday's win over the Tennessee Titans, Mahomes threw a whopping 68 passes - third-most in NFL history. So in his follow-up press conferences, he was asked whether he's doing too much.

Mahomes said that he's often thrown the ball a ton and has never gotten sore from overdoing it. He said that he works close with trainers to ensure that the workload is never more than he can handle.

“Ever since I’ve been young, I haven’t really got sore even when I pitched when I was younger,” Mahomes told the Chiefs' official website. “So, usually just the normal stuff. We do different stuff that I do with my trainers and stuff like that, but other than that, I just try to keep that arm strength up and keep rolling.”

Patrick Mahomes currently leads the NFL in passing yards, yards per game and touchdowns. He's on pace to throw for over 5,000 yards and 40 touchdowns.

More importantly, Mahomes' Chiefs are 6-2 on the season - tied for the best record in the AFC. While the top seed in the conference and that coveted first-round bye are in no way guaranteed, their odds of getting it will keep going up so long as Mahomes is playing at this MVP level.

