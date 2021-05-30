Patrick Mahomes Reveals The 1 Record He Wants To Break

Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes has his eyes on one record heading into the 2021 regular season.

Only one NFL team has ever gone undefeated in the regular season and the playoffs. The 1972 Miami Dolphins went 17-0 over the course of the regular season and the playoffs in. The New England Patriots came close in 2007, but lost the Super Bowl to the New York Giants, finishing 18-1.

Mahomes has his eyes on a 20-0 season in 2021.

The NFL is expanding to a 17-game regular season schedule in 2021. The Chiefs will have to go 17-0 in the regular season and then 3-0 in the playoffs to get to Mahomes’ 20-0 record.

“The only record that I have my eyes set on breaking – it will be new this year – is going 20-0,” Mahomes said at his charity golf tournament in Hawaii. “To be 20-0 and the first one to do that would be awesome.”

The Chiefs will be favored in almost all of their games in 2021, though no one is projecting a 20-0 season for Kansas City.

Mahomes and Co. are scheduled to open the 2021 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Cleveland Browns.