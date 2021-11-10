Patrick Mahomes Reveals The 1 Thing He’s Learned This Season

Patrick Mahomes and the 2021 Kansas City Chiefs’ offense certainly haven’t played up to the elite caliber we’ve come to expect over the past few seasons.

Through nine games this season, Mahomes has logged 10 interceptions — the most since his first season as a full-time starter in 2018. Heading into this past Sunday’s win over the Green Bay Packers, the former league MVP had at least one interception in seven straight games.

Many attribute this spike in turnovers to Mahomes’ lack of confidence in the Chiefs’ defensive unit. Feeling the pressure to keep up with opposing offenses, the talented young quarterback has been put in some situations where he may feel it’s necessary to force a big-time play.

But during a press conference on Wednesday, Mahomes told reporters that he’s learned to trust his defense.

“These last few weeks have been big for me,” he said, per NFL insider Harold R. Kuntz. “… I’ve learned that we can punt the ball and back the team up and the defense is going to make stops. That’s big for me, because I want to score every drive and I still have that mindset to score TDs.”

After starting the season with a disappointing 3-4 record, Mahomes and the Chiefs have now claimed two straight victories.

Looking to continue that streak, Kansas City will face off against the Las Vegas Raiders in a divisional matchup on Sunday night.