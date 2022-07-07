Patrick Mahomes Reveals What 1 Fan Did After Receiving His Signature

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates his teams win against the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Chiefs Kingdom loves its quarterback. And on Thursday, Patrick Mahomes revealed just how all-in one fan is.

During the American Century Championship, the QB took some time to sign some autographs for the gallery. But this wasn't your typical autograph session...

With Mahomes tweeting, "Signed this yesterday for this guy… dude has the signature tattoo on top of the other today.."

The tweet got some reaction from Mahomes' followers.

"That's a guy that is CONFIDENT in his QB," said Devon Clements.

"This is why Chiefs fans clear Bills fans so easily," tweeted a KC supporter.

"Amazing penmanship for a [GOAT]," another replied.

"My question is, how is this dude repping KC Chiefs and wearing a Twins jersey??" another asked.

"Are we sure it’s not a Mahomes Sr. jersey?" a Kansas City fan shot back.

Mahomes will look to continue making the fans proud with another Pro Bowl campaign and a seventh consecutive AFC West title.