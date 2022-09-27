Patrick Mahomes Reveals What Happened With Eric Bieniemy

DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 08: Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy of the Kansas City Chiefs has a word with Patrick Mahomes #15 during a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on January 8, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Over the weekend, fans tuning into the Kansas City Chiefs-Indianapolis Colts game received an interesting sight.

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared to be furious with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy at the end of the first half. Bieniemy opted to take a 14-10 lead into halftime, rather than trying for more points.

After taking some time to digest the video, Mahomes opened up on what happened.

“Obviously, as an offensive player, and someone that wants to score every single time your on the field, I wanted to take another chance and try to get it down the field and get out of bounds or something like that and try to give us a chance to either throw a Hail Mary or kick a field goal.

Mahomes said it was the entire staff, not just Bieniemy, that decided the team was in a good spot heading into halftime.

"But they had kind of made the decision — not just coach Bieniemy; I think it was coach Reid and the whole offensive staff — that we were in a good spot," Mahomes continued.

Well, the Chiefs weren't in a good spot. Kansas City scored just three points in the second half as the team suffered its first loss of the season.