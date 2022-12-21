Patrick Mahomes Says 1 NFL Quarterback Throws 'Perfect Spiral'

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 23: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a touchdown scored by Tyreek Hill #10 against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is seen as the best quarterback in the league right now.

He'll likely go down in history as one of the best to ever play the position. However, even he gets jealous of other quarterbacks from time to time.

Earlier this week, Mahomes revealed the quarterback he believes throws a "perfect spiral." That quarterback is Geno Smith.

“First off, every throw he throws is like a perfect spiral,” Mahomes said before the Chiefs matchup with Seattle this weekend. "I know that gets taken for granted in this league. But, he throws a perfect spiral every throw.”

Here's more of what he said, via Pro Football Talk:

“He’s getting those receivers going,” Mahomes said. “They have two great receivers with a lot of other guys too that have a lot of speed. And so, he’s able to get those receivers going and take the shots from there, but take the underneath. And they’ve had a lot of young guys step up. And so, Geno’s done a great job of taking advantage of what’s there. And that’s why he’s had such a great season.”

This might just be public flattery as the Chiefs are getting prepared to face off against the Seahawks.

Then again, Smith has been one of the hottest quarterbacks in the league this season - so Mahomes might have a point.