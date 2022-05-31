Patrick Mahomes Says 1 Receiver Has Been 'Pleasant Surprise'

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 23: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a touchdown scored by Tyreek Hill #10 against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes must adjust to running Kansas City's offense without Tyreek Hill. With their star wideout game, the Chiefs will need a more collaborative effort from their receivers in 2022.

While lacking a star replacement, Kansas City added Marquez Valdes-Scantling, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and rookie Skyy Moore. The AFC West juggernaut also quietly signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Justin Watson to a one-year deal.

Per The Athletic's Nate Taylor (h/t Pro Football Talk), Mahomes called Watson "a pleasant surprise."

"That dude can roll," Mahomes said. "He came down to Texas. I threw with him the first day, and I called (general manager Brett) Veach and I was like, ‘Wait, how fast is this guy?’ He was running so fast that I was late on my throws. He’s had two great days."

Watson saw his most playing time at the end of 2019, recording 14 catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns in Tampa Bay's final four games. However, the former fifth-round pick caught just seven of 11 targets in 2020 and didn't record a single offensive snap in his one game played last season.

The 26-year-old will now compete for playing time on another championship contender in hopes of catching passes from a superstar quarterback. While Hill vacates a lofty target share, Mahomes has multiple new options alongside tight end Travis Kelce.

"That’s what you’re going to see from this offense this year: It’s going to be everybody," Mahomes told Taylor. "Travis is still going to get a lot of completions, a lot of yards, but I think the whole receiving room is going to have big days. That can be something we can use to our advantage."

Watson will at least have an opportunity to earn a larger role in Kansas City.