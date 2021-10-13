Patrick Mahomes Shares Honest Admission On Chiefs’ Offense

Through five weeks, the Kansas City Chiefs are off to an uncharacteristic 2-3 start — the organization’s worst start since superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over a a full-time starter in 2018.

Not much has changed on Mahomes’ side of the ball as he still leads one of the most elite offensive units in the NFL, but the play on the defensive side of the ball is a different story.

The defending Super Bowl runners up currently rank second to last in opposing yards per game (437.4) and dead last in points per game allowed (32.6). In fact, this defensive unit is historically bad — allowing more yards per play (7.1) than any team in the history of the NFL.

Following Sunday’s 38-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills that saw Mahomes throw two of his six interceptions on the year, head coach Andy Reid said that his quarterback can sometimes “try so hard that you do something that you normally wouldn’t do.”

In the wake of these comments, Mahomes was asked if the lacking play from his defense is pushing him to overcompensate on the offensive end.

The 25-year-old quarterback refused to throw his teammates under the bus.

“Not at all,” Mahomes said, per Adam Teicher of ESPN. “We try to score every single time we touch the football. That’s how it’s been my entire career here, and that was the precedent that was set before I even started here. That’s kind of how I have my mindset going into every single game is that, when we get an opportunity to go out there and have success and be successful, we have to capitalize on that. It has nothing to do with whatever is happening on the other side of the ball. It’s just our job as an offense on this team.”

In addition to Mahomes’ two interceptions against the Bills, he also fumbled a snap late in the fourth quarter. With six total interceptions through five games, the superstar QB has already matched his regular-season total through 15 games in 2020.

Instead of turning the blame on his struggling defense, Mahomes has taken responsibility for his uncharacteristic play, saying he’ll “tinker with things” moving forward.

“You don’t want to lose yourself. You don’t want to lose things that you’ve done so well so long,” Mahomes said. “But at the same time I’ve got to make sure I’m firm with the fundamentals and make sure I stay within the pocket. It’s the same thing every year when you kind of see me get a little off. You’ve got to go back to the basics and make sure I perfect those things, and then I think everything else will come along with it.”