Patrick Mahomes Shares Honest Admission On Slow Start

If you told the Steelers defense they’d hold Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense scoreless in the first quarter and force two turnovers, you best believe Mike Tomlin’s squad would take that. Pittsburgh even put the first points on the board with a T.J. Watt scoop-and-score.

But that’s where the positives ended for the Steelers. KC scored touchdowns on its next six possessions to bring the score to 42-21. After the game, Mahomes revealed the team’s frustrations before getting on track.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on what he said to Ben Roethlisberger postgame: "I just told him I have so much respect for him, I've watched him growing, and the way he plays the game, he competes to the very end. And he did that this whole entire season." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 17, 2022

“I think we were all pissed off at ourselves,” Mahomes said in his press conference. “We felt like we weren’t playing with enough energy, we felt like we weren’t executing at a high enough level and not playing with enough urgency.

“So, I feel like guys really motivated themselves,” he continued. “We all kind of talked, it wasn’t like one person talking, it was everybody talking to each other and we came with a different urgency starting in the second quarter and carried it the rest of the game.”

The Chiefs are never out of a game with their quick-strike offense. And they certainly proved that once Mahomes and company got back rolling.

Patrick Mahomes threw 5 Pass TD in a span of 10:30 of game time. It's easily the fastest span in NFL postseason history. The next fastest? Tom Brady did it in just under 25 minutes in 2011. h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/85KneA6ms0 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 17, 2022

Much like Steph Curry and the Warriors of the late 2010’s, there’s not much a team can do when Kansas City flips the switch.

Patrick Mahomes finished a remarkable 30-39 for over 400 yards and five touchdowns as his playoff record improves to 7-2.