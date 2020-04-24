The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Sums Up Everyone’s Thoughts On Kliff Kingsbury’s House

Patrick Mahomes celebrates his win over the Houston Texans.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates his teams win against the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Perhaps the most-entertaining part of the “virtual” NFL Draft on Thursday night was getting a glimpse into the homes of the league’s coaches and general managers.

Save for maybe Jerry Jones, who drafted from his supervillain-type $250 million yacht, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury stole the show.

Kingsbury, who’s coming off his first season as the Cardinals’ head coach, looked suave as ever as he drafted from his mansion.

Kingsbury purchased his Arizona home for $4.45 million a year ago. The house seems to suit him well.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a strong reaction to Kingsbury’s house, summing up everyone’s thoughts.

We think Mahomes will probably be able to afford a house like that eventually. Everyone else, meanwhile, can continue to just look at pictures.

