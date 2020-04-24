Perhaps the most-entertaining part of the “virtual” NFL Draft on Thursday night was getting a glimpse into the homes of the league’s coaches and general managers.

Save for maybe Jerry Jones, who drafted from his supervillain-type $250 million yacht, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury stole the show.

Kingsbury, who’s coming off his first season as the Cardinals’ head coach, looked suave as ever as he drafted from his mansion.

Kliff Kingsbury is the opposite of everyone else in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/is6TIqJg8e — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) April 24, 2020

Kingsbury purchased his Arizona home for $4.45 million a year ago. The house seems to suit him well.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a strong reaction to Kingsbury’s house, summing up everyone’s thoughts.

I’m trying to have a crib like Kliff! 😂😂😂 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 24, 2020

We think Mahomes will probably be able to afford a house like that eventually. Everyone else, meanwhile, can continue to just look at pictures.