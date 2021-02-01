Patrick Mahomes Sums Up What Tom Brady Is Doing At 43

When you look at some of sports’ all-time greats, there’s almost always one common denominator. The best of the best prioritize health and wellness almost as much as anything else.

In the game of football, Tom Brady has become the gold standard for NFL longevity. The league’s younger players look to the superstar QB as a mold for success.

In an interview with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, NFL Network insider James Palmer asked the young star what he takes away from Brady’s play at age 43.

“You have to invest as much time into your body as you do anything else,” Mahomes said. “I’ve learned more and more in my young career about what I can do to keep myself available and healthy. I wanna play as long as they let me.”

In now his 21st NFL season, Brady is still playing an elite brand of football.

In the 2020 playoffs, Brady leads all players with 860 passing yards and seven touchdowns through three games. The former Patriots QB has been at the top of the game for decades now, leading a team to his tenth Super Bowl appearance next week.

With his elite talent and recent dominance, many believe Mahomes has a shot to someday overtake the current GOAT. But, to do that — the Kansas City quarterback will need to take a page out of Brady’s book and learn how to protect his body.

In the divisional playoff round against the Browns, Mahomes was knocked out of the game with a concussion after sliding late on a designed QB run. Avoiding unnecessary injuries like this one is the first step in a healthy career.

On Feb. 7, Mahomes will look to lead his Chiefs to the first set of back-to-back Super Bowls since Brady did it with the Patriots in 2003-04.