Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Texas Tech’s Heartbreaking Loss

Texas Tech blew a golden opportunity to upset rival Texas on Saturday night, and one of the school’s most famous alums is rather upset about the whole thing.

The Red Raiders led the Longhorns 56-41 with just over three minutes to play after a 75-yard touchdown run by SaRodorick Thompson. But some stellar play from Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger – as well as an onside kick – helped the Longhorns pull off a ridiculous comeback.

Ehlinger found Brennan Eagles for a 12-yard score with 2:39 left to play, and Texas, rather than rely on its defense, attempted an onside kick to try to get the ball back. It worked.

LOUD NOISES@texasfootball recovers the onside kick down a TD against Texas Tech pic.twitter.com/EtcA4xBtPr — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 26, 2020

Ehlinger later found Joshua Moore for an 18-yard score with 40 seconds to play. He then hit Eagles for a two-point conversion to send the game to overtime.

In the extra session, Ehlinger found Moore again for a 12-yard score and the Longhorns defense finished it off.

Mahomes, who starred at Texas Tech before moving on to dominate in the NFL, was a rollercoaster of emotion through the contest. He had a depressing final tweet about the situation.

Maybe if we are on the 50. We were on there side TO=game winning field goal try! https://t.co/ztaMgxby7W — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) September 26, 2020

This is why i can’t get excited 😐 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) September 26, 2020

It’s hard to fault Mahomes – Texas Tech seemingly loses shootouts multiple times per year. He’s probably used to this.

Either way, he’s doing just fine. The reigning Super Bowl champ has the Chiefs at 2-0 in their quest to repeat as champions.