An NFL Team Reportedly Called About Patrick Mahomes Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs won’t be trading Patrick Mahomes, obviously, but that didn’t stop one NFL team from inquiring about it.

According to a report from ESPN, the Washington Commanders called every NFL team about a trade for their quarterback – including the Chiefs and Mahomes.

KansasCity.com had more details:

There was one sentence that caught the eye of Chiefs fans. After detailing the struggles of the past four seasons, Keim wrote: “All of this is why, according to a source, Washington has reached out to every team to inquire about a quarterback’s availability and the cost. The team started its search with a list of 42 quarterbacks.” Yes, all 31 teams were contacted, which means someone in Washington placed a call to the Chiefs to ask about Patrick Mahomes. On Twitter, Chiefs fans (and others, including at least one Washington supporter) had a fun time trying to imagine that conversation. Here are some of the humorous tweets about that subject.

NFL fans had some fun on social media.

Fans had a laugh thinking about the call to the Chiefs regarding Patrick Mahomes. https://t.co/LCljAXwJ8c — The Kansas City Star (@KCStar) March 2, 2022

Washington head coach Ron Rivera admitted that his team is in need of a veteran quarterback, but it won’t be Mahomes.

"I think this team needs a veteran." Commanders coach Ron Rivera on what his team needs at the quarterback position.#NFLCombine | @JosinaAnderson pic.twitter.com/srKInuZ4ct — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) March 2, 2022

It will be interesting to see who Washington ends up with.