Patrick Mahomes Names 1 Teammate He Won’t Let Babysit His Kid

Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, announced some major personal news on Tuesday. The couple is expecting their first child.

“Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding,” Mahomes’ fiancee wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, Mahomes proposed to Matthews. He popped the question following the Chiefs’ Super Bowl ring ceremony at Arrowhead Stadium.

It’s been a pretty massive 2020 for Mahomes, as he’s won a Super Bowl, signed a $500 million extension, gotten engaged and announced he’s expecting his first child.

On Wednesday, Mahomes was asked if he’d let any of his Chiefs teammates babysit his child. One player came to mind.

“I’d say [reserve quarterback] Matt Moore or someone like that who’s responsible,” Mahomes said, per ESPN.

As for the teammates on the non-babysitting list, a notable player was mentioned.

“I can’t let Trav [Travis Kelce] or anybody [babysit]. You never know what would happen,” Mahomes added.

Kelce is an incredible tight end and a really entertaining human being, but that’s probably a smart move from Mahomes. But the All-Pro tight end can definitely be a fun uncle type.

The Chiefs are 3-0 on the 2020 season. Kansas City is scheduled to host the New England Patriots on Sunday.