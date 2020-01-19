The Spun

Video: Patrick Mahomes’ Postgame Interview On CBS Goes Viral

Patrick Mahomes celebrates the AFC Championship Game win.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a fourth quarter touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes is heading to the Super Bowl. A year after losing to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs were victorious today. Kansas City beat Tennessee, 35-24, at Arrowhead Stadium this evening.

CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson caught up with Mahomes on the field following the win for a postgame interview.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce quickly interrupted.

Kelce proclaimed that Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL. He’s probably not wrong, either. Then, he could be heard saying “I f–king love you.”

CBS wasn’t quick enough with the bleep button, either:

CBS might not have liked that, but hey, they’re off to the Super Bowl. A little excitement is to be expected.

Kansas City will now face the winner of the Packers-49ers game in Miami in two weeks. That game will be televised on FOX.


