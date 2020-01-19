Video: Patrick Mahomes’ Postgame Interview On CBS Goes Viral

Patrick Mahomes is heading to the Super Bowl. A year after losing to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs were victorious today. Kansas City beat Tennessee, 35-24, at Arrowhead Stadium this evening.

CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson caught up with Mahomes on the field following the win for a postgame interview.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce quickly interrupted.

Kelce proclaimed that Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL. He’s probably not wrong, either. Then, he could be heard saying “I f–king love you.”

CBS wasn’t quick enough with the bleep button, either:

Travis Kelce crashes Patrick Mahomes' postgame interview to tell him, "I f—ing love you!"#Chiefs | #AFCChampionship pic.twitter.com/hU1PLqHlxO — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) January 19, 2020

CBS might not have liked that, but hey, they’re off to the Super Bowl. A little excitement is to be expected.

Kansas City will now face the winner of the Packers-49ers game in Miami in two weeks. That game will be televised on FOX.