Patrick Mahomes Uses 2 Words To Describe His Wild Play

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 04: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes is well known for his ability to make something out of nothing.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is one of the most innovative talents to ever take the NFL gridiron. And during Sunday's overtime win over the Houston Texans, he made yet another play to further that reputation.

On 3rd-and-5 inside his own 10-yard line, Mahomes made a wild cross-field throw to Travis Kelce for an improbable first down.

Mahomes addressed his unique playmaking ability in a postgame conversation with ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio.

The superstar quarterback said he does his best work when he's in "panic mode."

“Sometimes, but it’s very rare,” Mahomes said when asked if he's ever amazed by his own abilities. “I mean, the one in Denver, when I kind of just flicked it [to Jerick McKinnon], I think it amazed me because it looked cool, but it really was just full panic mode for me. I was trying to get the ball out of my hand as fast as possible. So, that stuff like that is always fun to watch, but you just try to go out there and win games. I’ve always believed myself as a competitor more than a quarterback, and it sometimes doesn’t look the right way, but it kind of works.”

Mahomes says he's able to make these "panic mode" plays because the Chiefs work on them in practice.

“We legit work on stuff like that in training camp and stuff like that where I scramble and we get guys open,” Mahomes said. “As long as I complete it, Coach Reid doesn’t get mad. He gets a little mad at me, sometimes I throw some dumb plays, but it helps out when you got a head coach that will let you go out there and be who you are. It’s not necessarily the perfect quarterback, but it’s the guy that gets out there and loves to win.”

Mahomes is in the midst of yet another MVP-caliber season. This past weekend, he completed 36/41 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns. He also added another TD in the run game.