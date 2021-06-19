Patrick Mahomes Wants To Play With 1 Chiefs Teammate “As Long As I’m Here”

After signing a massive 10-year, $450 million contract with the Chiefs, superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is locked in with Kansas City through 2031 season. And as long as he’s with the franchise, he want’s one of his teammates there by his side.

When asked about Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu heading into the final year of his contract, Mahomes expressed his appreciation for the three-time All Pro.

“He’s such a great leader on this team and obviously a special football player,” Mahomes said Thursday, per NFL.com. “You want him to be here for the long run and you can tell that Chiefs Kingdom is really behind him as the leader of that defense and a leader on this team. Definitely want him to be here as long as he can and as long as I’m here.”

Due to make $14.55 million through his final contract year in 2021, Mathieu is the fifth-highest-paid safety in the league in terms of total value. While he’s still performing at a high level, it’s unlikely that the Chiefs would offer the 29 year old an extension deal of this magnitude.

Even if it means a pay cut, it looks like Mathieu hopes to return to Kansas City in 2022.

“It’s probably top of the list,” Mathieu said when asked about signing an extension, per NFL.com. “It’s been everything I’ve asked for. As for me, I feel like I can play football anywhere, but when you develop certain relationships with certain people, these people become a part of your life. So, coach Spags (defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo), coach [Dave] Merritt, [head] coach [Andy] Reid, coach Barry Rubin, our strength coach, all these men have been important to me, so I can’t see me ever walking away from that relationship. I’ve been through a lot in my life, so for me I think holding onto certain relationships, I think that kind of outweighs any monetary thing, any short feeling or emotion I may be dealing with in the moment.”

Through his two seasons with the Chiefs, Mathieu has logged 31 starts, 10 interceptions, 137 tackles and two All-Pro selections.