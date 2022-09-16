Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Not Happy With Hit On Star Quarterback

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses his finance Brittany Matthews before the start of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Thursday night's battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers may not have lived up to everyone's hopes in the scoring department, but it delivered riveting action.

Kansas City emerged victorious thanks to a late pick-six that gave the team a 24-17 lead. The game wasn't without its challenges for the Chiefs, though, who looked off at times.

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes also took a few questionable shots that had fans concerned. His wife, Brittany was especially displeased with one particular hit.

"Guess we can hit QBs like that now," she tweeted out.

She may have been talking about a hit where officials ruled that a Chiefs offensive lineman pulled Joey Bosa into the quarterback.

