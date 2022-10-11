Patrick Mahomes Wife Furious With Refs: NFL World Reacts

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses his finance Brittany Matthews before the start of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, was one of the many Chiefs fans furious with the roughing the passer penalty called on Kansas City near the end of the first half in last night's game.

She took to Twitter on Monday night to react to the controversial call.

"WOW just Wow," she wrote with a bunch of trashcan emojis.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to Brittany's message for last night's officials.

"Can’t believe I’m agreeing with her," one fan wrote.

"THAT WAS THE MOST TRASH CALL BY THE REFS IVE EVER SEEN," another said.

"I couldn’t agree more!! WTF kinda call was that!!! These Refs need to all be fired!!!" another added.

The call in question occurred when Chiefs pass rusher Chandler Jones strip sacked Derek Carr for what could've been a massive momentum shift in the game. The referees ruled the play roughing the passer because Jones' body weight landed on the Las Vegas QB.

The packed crowd at Arrowhead Stadium booed the officials until both teams went into the locker room for halftime.

Despite this controversial call, the Chiefs stormed back to win the game with a 30-29 final score. The team was carried by Mahomes, who threw four touchdowns to tight end Travis Kelce.