Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has Brutally Honest Admission On Win

Patrick Mahomes was on one once again in last night's "Sunday Night Football" win over the Chargers.

The Chiefs star quarterback tossed it all over the yard, completing 20-34 passes for 329 yards and three scores.

Mahomeboy was visibly fired up on the Chiefs' final drive after hitting Travis Kelce on their third and final TD connection and his wife, Brittany, was loving it.

"Man do I love when Patrick talks s---," she laughed and applauded on Twitter.

Mahomes started his 11th regular season game-winning drive in the fourth quarter with the usual calm, collected presence that we're used to out of the former MVP and Super Bowl champ.

Telling reporters after the game, "When I went in the huddle, it was let's just do it. Everyone had the mindset of take it one play at a time and get it when it counts."

The Chiefs move to 8-2 with the win, good for the best record in the AFC.